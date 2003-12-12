Kelly Subs for Mum Osbourne

It’s a family affair at Warner Bros.’ The Sharon Osbourne Show, as Kelly Osbourne signs up to take over guest-host duties with her mum in London tending to her dad, who took a tumble in an all-terrain vehicle accident earlier this week.

Jack Osbourne was the show’s first guest host, followed by N Sync’s Lance Bass and actor Dan Cortese, star of UPN’s Rock Me Baby. Others added to the list are comedian D.L. Hughley, and actor Anthony Anderson, star of The WB’s All About The Andersons.