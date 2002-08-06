Kelly named president of Insight

Insight Communications Co. has named COO Kim D. Kelly president as well,

making her the highest-ranking woman in MSO executive suites.

Kelly has been at the company for 12 years, first as CFO and since 1998 as

COO.

She takes one of the titles currently held by CEO Mike Willner, who remains

the top executive, but takes a new title, vice chairman.

Chairman Sid Knafel keeps his post, but is not very active in Insight's

operations.

The move is not seen as a dramatic shift, but is instead a reflection of

Kelly's strong working relationship with Willner.

Insight is the 9th largest MSO, controlling systems service 1.4 million cable

subscribers.