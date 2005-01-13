Kellogg Stands By Kids' Ads

Don't expect the Keebler Elves to be packing it in anytime soon.

Kellogg, which owns Keebler cookies as well as cereal and snack brands, has no plans to pull ads for its products from children's programming, saying that it is educating kids about its products in a responsible manner.

Kraft Wednesday announced that it was phasing out TV, radio and print advertising in media targeted to kids 6-11 for some of its more popular kids brands, including Kool-Aid, Oreos and Lunchables. that move came in response to the government release of new nutrition guidelines and ongoing pressure on the media prompted by the growing problem of childhood obesity.

Ad industry watchers have said they expect some similar brands to follow suit.

A spokeswoman for Kellogg, whose products include Frosted Flakes, Cheez-Its, Pop-Tarts and Keebler Cookies, told B&C that the company advertises its products responsibly.

"Kellogg has a long-standing commitment to advertising to children in a responsible manner," says Kimberley Goode, VP, Worldwide Communications. "Our messages accurately portray our products and use language that is age-appropriate. We believe it is important to educate children on the role our products can play as part of a balanced diet in a fun and entertaining manner."

Kellogg is the sixth-largest spender, about $30-40 million annually, with Kids TV powerhouse Nickelodeon, including in its adult-targetted Nick at Nite block. That is about the same as Kraft spends with the net.Nestle, another top 10 Nickelodeon advertiser, also plans to stick with its media mix, saying it complies with industry self-regulatory guidelines and already targets most of its advertising to adults or "gatekeepers" (translation: moms).