Kellner slams Nielsen

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. chairman Jamie Kellner teed off on Nielsen

Media Research last week in a conference call with investors.

He said the research service 'didn't do its job very well' when it didn't

incorporate new and bigger estimates for the 18-through-34 audience into its

2001-02 rating measurements.

Census data released in the summer of 2001 showed the young-adult audience

(18 through 34) to have grown by more than 8 million. The cost to The WB

Television Network of not having that increase included: $30 million in lost

revenue, Kellner said.

Nielsen did not have time to make adjustments for last season on such short

notice, but there had been a debate in the industry about applying the estimates

retroactively, sources said.

The WB was a big proponent of doing so. But sources said numerous agencies

were against it, as were some networks including cable's MTV: Music

Television.

The new estimates are in place for the current season.

A Nielsen spokesman disputed Kellner's charge, saying, 'Nielsen did do its

job. It did very well, and it did it according to sound research

principals.'