Kellner to keynote PROMAX&BDA 2002
Turner Broadcasting System Inc. CEO Jamie Kellner will be the keynote speaker
at the 47th annual PROMAX&BDA 2002 conference in Los Angeles June
26 through 29.
Besides Kellner's keynote address, NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker,
MindShare North America president Marc Goldstein and Ari Emanuel, founding
partner at Hollywood agency Endeavor, will also be featured speakers at the
marketing exhibit.
