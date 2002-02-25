Kellner to keynote PROMAX&BDA 2002

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. CEO Jamie Kellner will be the keynote speaker

at the 47th annual PROMAX&BDA 2002 conference in Los Angeles June

26 through 29.

Besides Kellner's keynote address, NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker,

MindShare North America president Marc Goldstein and Ari Emanuel, founding

partner at Hollywood agency Endeavor, will also be featured speakers at the

marketing exhibit.