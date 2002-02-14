Kelley working on new legal drama

Ally McBeal excutive producer David E. Kelley is working on a new legal drama for Fox.

The series, still in the early stages of development, revolves around three

female lawyers living in San Francisco.

The untitled series has been given a 13-episode commitment from Fox, and it is

being co-produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Kelley is also taking an executive-producer title on another drama in

development at Fox, The Understudy.

That series is the creation of Ally McBeal show runner Bill D'Elia and

producer Ivan Menchell.