Kelley working on new legal drama
Ally McBeal excutive producer David E. Kelley is working on a new legal drama for Fox.
The series, still in the early stages of development, revolves around three
female lawyers living in San Francisco.
The untitled series has been given a 13-episode commitment from Fox, and it is
being co-produced by 20th Century Fox Television.
Kelley is also taking an executive-producer title on another drama in
development at Fox, The Understudy.
That series is the creation of Ally McBeal show runner Bill D'Elia and
producer Ivan Menchell.
