Kelley Named GM at KNSD

KNTV San Francisco VP of Sales Richard Kelley has been named president and general manager at KNSD San Diego. Both stations are part of NBC Local Media. He starts immediately and reports to Central and Western Region President Larry Wert.

Kelley "will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the television station and its various digital platforms," said NBC Local Media in a statement.

He succeeds Jackie Bradford, who took over WRC Washington in July, after former WRC president Michael Jack took WNBC New York's top job.

"Dick is a talented leader who brings a tremendous amount of business savvy, broadcast experience and creativity to his new role," said Wert. "He's done an exceptional job at KNTV, building a successful team and developing innovative ways to grow the business. He will be a great asset to our San Diego team."

Kelley joined KNTV in 2008 from Monster Worldwide, where he was senior director of acquisition sales. Before that, he spent nearly 15 years in local radio.

San Diego is DMA No. 28. KNSD was the market's No. 2 revenue earner last year, according to BIA/Kelsey.

Kelley attended the National Association of Broadcasters Executive Study Program at Harvard University.