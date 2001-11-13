Kelley developing new Fox drama

David Kelley apparently doesn't sleep.

The executive producer/creator of Fox's Ally McBeal and Boston Public and ABC's The Practice, is taking on another new

series.

Kelley has agreed to executive produce new drama The Understudy for Fox.

The series, which is in the works for next fall, is from

20th Century Fox TV and Kelley's Dave E. Kelley Productions.

Kelley won't be writing the series like he does everything else in his world, rather Bill D'Elia and Ivan Menchel will handle those chores.

The Understudy is set on New York's Broadway theater district and follows a young actress who moves to New York to follow her acting dreams.

Fox has not given the show a series commitment yet. Kelley will executive produce the pilot. - Joe Schlosser