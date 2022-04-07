Keith Pelletier Named President of Dielectric

Sinclair Broadcast Group has tapped Keith Pelletier to succeed Andy Whiteside as president of its Dielectric RF antenna subsidiary.



Whiteside is retiring this summer.

Pelletier, who has a B.S. in engineering from the University of Maine, has been VP and general manager of the the antenna systems manufacturer since Sinclair bought it in 2013. He began at the company as an RF engineer in 1998 and worked his way up the antenna ladder as senior electrical engineer, senior FM electrical engineer, and product line manager.



Raymond, Maine based Dielectric was the dominant supplier of antennas in the post-broadcast incentive auction TV station repack, according to Sinclair, with a whopping 85%-plus share. Sinclair is one of its own best clients, owning, operating or providing services to 185 TV stations in 86 markets.



“Keith recognized early on the unprecedented demands that the US Spectrum Repack would place on the industry," said Whiteside of his successor, "and drove his team to develop and implement the innovative engineering and manufacturing process changes that resulted in Dielectric providing over 85% of the TV antennas to the Repack program – a key factor in ensuring the timely success of the Repack effort.” ■