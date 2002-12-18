Trending

Keith Jackson's back

By

Keith Jackson has been tapped to do the play-by-play for the college-football
national-championship game Jan. 3, the second year in a row the 36-year veteran
and veritable voice of college football has called the big game for ABC.

The Tostitos Fiesta Bowl will match No. 1 Miami and Ohio State (not to be confused
with Miami of Ohio). Analysis will be provided by Dan Fouts, with Todd Harris
and Lynn Swann reporting from the sidelines.