Keith Jackson's back
Keith Jackson has been tapped to do the play-by-play for the college-football
national-championship game Jan. 3, the second year in a row the 36-year veteran
and veritable voice of college football has called the big game for ABC.
The Tostitos Fiesta Bowl will match No. 1 Miami and Ohio State (not to be confused
with Miami of Ohio). Analysis will be provided by Dan Fouts, with Todd Harris
and Lynn Swann reporting from the sidelines.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.