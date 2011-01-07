Keith Connors Named WTHR News Director

Former KHOU Houston executive news director Keith Connors is joining WTHR Indianapolis to run the newsroom. He starts Jan. 12.

WTHR is part of Dispatch Broadcast Group.

Belo's KHOU racked up numerous news honors during Connors' time there, including two national Emmy awards, two duPont Columbia awards, a Peabody award and six National Edward R. Murrow awards including the 2010 Overall Excellence Award.

"I am very excited about the leadership Keith will provide Eyewitness News," says John Cardenas, WTHR's vice president and general manager. "He shares a passion and enthusiasm for local news that is consistent with the philosophies of WTHR and the Dispatch Broadcast Group. Keith will be instrumental in taking WTHR to new levels of success as Indiana's news leader."

"It's exciting to be part of a newsroom and a television station with such a rich tradition of quality journalism and community service," said Connors. "I look forward to working with this talented group of journalists to continue WTHR's tradition of excellence on air, online and on the go."