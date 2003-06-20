Keeping an eye on Us
Whether Congress is serious about killing the broadcast-ownership rules' UHF
discount could become clearer this week.
Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-N.J.) will propose eliminating the discount -- which
counts only one-half of a UHF station's audience reach toward the ownership caps -- when the
Senate Commerce Committee votes on Federal Communications Commission
reauthorization Thursday.
The reauthorization bill is given much better odds than the broadcast-reregulation bill the panel approved last week.
If Senate Commerce chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) supports Lautenberg's proposal,
sources predicted that the provision will likely remain protected as reauthorization
moves toward enactment.
