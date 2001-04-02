Keep your low-power distance

Low-power FM radio stations must be a certain

distance apart, even when two channels away from the next closest station, the FCC ruled Monday.

The revised LPFM order is in response to a bill passed by Congress last

December. That bill also required the commission to prevent anyone who has

operated a radio station without a license from getting a license to run a

low-power FM station.

"This action will enable us to move ahead and grant construction permits to

eligible LPFM applicants who meet the standard for protecting third adjacencies,

the same level of interference protection currently required for full-power

stations," said FCC Chairman Michael Powell.

FCC Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth approved the order, but said the

commission should have asked for comment on the new law and should have

suspended implementation of low-power FM until implementing the

changes.