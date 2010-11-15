KDNL Adds Local News

After what will be nearly a decade without local news, Sinclair's KDNL St. Louis will debut nightly half hours at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 1. Gannett's local power KSDK will produce the KDNL news.

KSDK"s "News Channel 5" and KDNL's "ABC 30" will both appear in the titles of the newscasts.

"It's something we've been talking about," says KDNL General Manager Tom Tipton. "We looked at several ways to go about it, and figured this was the best alternative."

KDNL's last local news aired in 2001. Its news launch was previously reported in the Belleville News-Democrat, which says KSDK will hire additional personnel for the new newscasts.

Station partnerships in St. Louis include Tribune's KPLR and Local TV's KTVI operating out of the same facility.