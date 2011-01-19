KCWX Automates With NVerzion

KCWX Channel 2, the MyNetworkTV affiliate in San Antonio, Texas has installed a NVerzion system to provide automated playout from the station's HD and SD video servers as part of an effort to streamline operations.

KCWX engineers installed the NVerzion system, which automates control of four 360 Systems video servers (two HD and two SD systems), a Miranda NVISION routing system, and a Miranda Densité LGK-3901 master control and channel branding processor. The system also works with a Wide Orbit traffic system to automate creation of the on-air playlists and other tasks.

As a result of the move, KCWX has been able to free up some of its existing staff for other tasks and has moved the broadcast monitoring staff to its promotions department.

"In today's challenging economic environment, cost and efficiency considerations are extremely important," said Dave Gray, operation manager at KCWX in a statement. "The NVerzion system is extremely cost-competitive in itself, and then when you consider the operational efficiency gains, it's really a great value. On top of that, working closely with NVerzion, we were able to install everything ourselves and realize even more savings."