KCTV News Director Miller Joins SmithGeiger
Tracy Brogden Miller has joined the media consulting firm SmithGeiger as a Senior Consultant. She was most recently the news director at KCTV Kansas City.
Miller starts April 7 and will remain in Kansas City.
"Tracey Miller is a recognized leader and motivator of news operations across the country with more than 20 years experience in both the broadcast and cable arenas," SmithGeiger said in a statement. "She provides clients with expertise in developing and executing strategic plans, improving newscast daily execution, talent development, increasing ratings and developing content for new media platforms."
Miller spent a number of years at Belo stations before joining KCTV in 2007. Her career began as a producer at KOTV Tulsa. She holds a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Oklahoma State University.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.