KCTV News Director Miller Joins SmithGeiger

Tracy Brogden Miller has joined the media consulting firm SmithGeiger as a Senior Consultant. She was most recently the news director at KCTV Kansas City.

Miller starts April 7 and will remain in Kansas City.

"Tracey Miller is a recognized leader and motivator of news operations across the country with more than 20 years experience in both the broadcast and cable arenas," SmithGeiger said in a statement. "She provides clients with expertise in developing and executing strategic plans, improving newscast daily execution, talent development, increasing ratings and developing content for new media platforms."

Miller spent a number of years at Belo stations before joining KCTV in 2007. Her career began as a producer at KOTV Tulsa. She holds a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Oklahoma State University.