KCRA News Director Williams Departs

Anzio Williams, the news director at Hearst Television's thriving KCRA Sacramento, departs the station June 18. In an email to staff, Elliott Troshinsky, KCRA president and general manager, said Williams "has expressed a desire to pursue some other career interests and opportunities and he and I have agreed that now would be the appropriate time for him to do so."

Williams' departure was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter.

Gevers said Williams has been news director at KCRA since 2007, after a run as news director at WDSU New Orleans and an assistant news director role at WESH Orlando. All of the above are owned by Hearst.