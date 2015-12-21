KCRA Launching 4 p.m. Weekday Newscast in January

KCRA, Hearst Television’s NBC affiliate in Sacramento, Calif., is adding a new weekday newscast at 4 p.m.

The one-hour newscast, which debuts Jan. 25, will be anchored by Lisa Gonzales and Brian Heap with weather from Eileen Javora.

“Research has shown that people are looking for news no matter what time of day, and our new 4 p.m. newscast will give our viewers even more opportunity to get news and weather information,” said Elliott Troshinsky, KCRA president and general manager. “Whether it’s on our traditional broadcast stations, online, or on our social platforms or mobile apps, it’s our goal to deliver the same level of quality news and weather where and when our viewers want it.”

Lori Waldon, KCRA news director, said the station is adding significant resources to its 4 p.m. news just as it did when it added a 10 p.m. newscast. KCRA’s LiveCopter 3 will provide live HD traffic updates and breaking news from the air.

“Viewers can expect strong, aggressive reporting on the ground and also in the sky with Livecopter 3,” Waldon said. “In these turbulent times, breaking news has never been more important. KCRA 3 News at 4 p.m. is positioned to put our viewers on the very front lines of where news is happening.”