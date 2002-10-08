KCOP under Rios' wings

Longtime KTTV(TV) Los Angeles news vice president Jose Rios will expand his

duties to include oversight of news at Fox duopoly partner KCOP(TV).

Rios' hour-long 10 p.m. newscast is a perennial winner, and the station has

strong performers in its morning news and Good Day LA, which is now syndicated.

A 20-year market veteran, Rios was news director at KCBS prior to KTTV and

was at KTTV when general manager David Boylan began his tenure at the station.

All departments at the station have been consolidated, and all under prior Fox

station leadership, including Boylan.

Boylan called Rios "ideal" to lead the combining news operations and said he

had been "instrumental" in KTTV's development.

The promotion of Rios means the departure from KCOP of another well-regarded

Los Angeles news director, Larry Perrett.

Questions over the future of both Perrett -- also a former KCBS news director

-- and KCOP news began when Fox took over the former Chris-Craft Industries Inc. station.

The station's newscast was switched in June from one hour at 10 p.m. to a

half-hour at 11 p.m. to avoid direct competition with KTTV and allow KCOP a

one-hour syndicated sitcom block at 10 p.m., but news has continued and Boylan said

it will continue at the station.

Both stations are expected to share Fox's West Los Angeles facilities -- a move that

has been delayed by union concerns.