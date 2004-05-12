KCNC Snags Prison Abuse Exclusive

KCNC-TV Denver reporter Brian Maass snagged a big exclusive with his interview Wednesday night with Army Pfc. Lynndie England, the woman shown with the naked Iraqi prisoners in the now-infamous photos. England has been charged with assault and conspiring to mistreat prisoners in the Abu Ghraib prison.

The interview, which aired in the station's 10 p.m. newscast, was picked up by various national news organizations.

England told Maass that "persons in my chain of command" had told her to pose with the prisoners, and that they not only condoned it but applauded her for it.