KCNC In On Denver Chopper Share
Fourteen months after Denver
rivals KMGHand KUSA entered into a helicopter share, CBS O&O KCNC will be in on
the mile-high pact as well. April 1 marks the day the trio commences sharing a
helicopter.
KMGH is owned by McGraw-Hill and KUSA is owned by Gannett.
The two began sharing the aircraft last February.
KCNC's entry into the agreement was previously reported
in the Denver Post. KCNC will be
"taking the video feed, not participating in operational decisions,"
KMGH news director Jeff Harris told the Post.
All three will maintain their
editorial independence.
Helicopter shares are increasingly
popular among rival stations, due to the high costs involved with deploying
them. In Phoenix,
for example, the Meredith, Belo and Gannett stations share helicopter footage.
In October, the KUSA-KMGH chopper
chased after the balloon thought to be carrying young FalconHeene high above the Denver
market.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.