KCNC In On Denver Chopper Share

Fourteen months after Denver

rivals KMGHand KUSA entered into a helicopter share, CBS O&O KCNC will be in on

the mile-high pact as well. April 1 marks the day the trio commences sharing a

helicopter.

KMGH is owned by McGraw-Hill and KUSA is owned by Gannett.

The two began sharing the aircraft last February.

KCNC's entry into the agreement was previously reported

in the Denver Post. KCNC will be

"taking the video feed, not participating in operational decisions,"

KMGH news director Jeff Harris told the Post.

All three will maintain their

editorial independence.

Helicopter shares are increasingly

popular among rival stations, due to the high costs involved with deploying

them. In Phoenix,

for example, the Meredith, Belo and Gannett stations share helicopter footage.

In October, the KUSA-KMGH chopper

chased after the balloon thought to be carrying young FalconHeene high above the Denver

market.