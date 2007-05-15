KCET Nabs Marcus

California PBS station KCET has named Bret Marcus V.P. of Programming, Publicity and Promotion, a new position. Marcus previously was executive producer of the newsmagazine California Connected, a co-production of four PBS stations, including KCET. Due to funding issues, California Connected has been canceled.

Marcus will oversee local program production and the communications department, incorporating publicity, advertising and promotion.

"KCET has several new projects on the horizon and the station’s media activities are growing rapidly, both nationally and locally," said KCET E.V.P. of programming and production Mary Mazur. "Bret is an excellent leader with sharp instincts and a keen ability to utilize our resources for maximum impact."

Among other career highlights, Marcus has been executive producer to Brian Williams at MSNBC and CNBC and at World News Now and Good Morning America Sunday for ABC. He’s got five national Emmys, a Peabody award, and two duPont-Columbia prizes, among other plaudits.