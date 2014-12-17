KCEN Waco Meteorologist Crawford Shot

Patrick Crawford, morning meteorologist at KCEN Waco, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the station Dec. 17. He was able to drive away and flag down a construction worker for help.

According to the station site, Crawford exchanged words with the suspect before the suspect, who remains at large at press time, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired several times. The suspect is described as a white male, 30-35 years old.

Crawford underwent surgery.

KCEN were told not to leave the building as police investigated.

Viewers took to Facebook to show their support for the meteorologist. “My thoughts will be with you and your family. I hope that you make a quick and full recovery,” wrote Kerry Askins Nichols.

Gannett owns the station, an NBC affiliate.