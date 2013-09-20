KCCI GM Fredericksen to Retire

Paul Fredericksen, president and general manager KCCI Des Moines since 1986, will retire later this year. His successor at Hearst TV's CBS affiliate will be announced at a future date.

"Paul has had a remarkable career at KCCI," said David Barrett, Hearst TV chairman and CEO. "The station's many accomplishments over the years-characterized by its dedicated service to its community, its noteworthy coverage of Iowa's high profile political campaigns, and its consistent ratings leadership-are a testament to Paul's outstanding stewardship of a great television station."

KCCI earned the prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award, from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), in 2005 and 2012.

"We are very proud of Paul's leadership of KCCI and its status as one of the top performing television stations in Iowa and nationwide," said Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television. "Paul has been the personification of KCCI, and has been instrumental in championing the station's presence on regional and national stages."

Fredericksen began his career at KCCI, then KRNT, as business manager in 1973 when it was owned by Cowles Communications. In 1986, he was promoted to president and general manager when the station was owned by H&C Communications. Hearst acquired the station as part of its 1999 acquisition of Pulitzer Broadcasting.

"It has been a dream come true to have worked with such wonderful people at just one place during my career in local television," Fredericksen said. "I can't think of anywhere else that I would have rather spent 40 plus years of my life. It has been a truly fulfilling experience-one I doubt I would have found anywhere else. I am so proud to have helped shape KCCI into what it is today."

Fredericksen has received numerous industry honors, including Iowa Broadcaster of the Year, and served for three terms on the CBS affiliate board.