KCBS, WGN, WRAL Among Promax Station Summit Award Finalists

KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles, WGN Chicago and WRAL Raleigh are among the TV stations up for PromaxBDA Local Awards when the trade association hosts its Station Summit at the Mirage in Las Vegas June 24-27. The awards are given out to the best in local TV marketing and design.

Others in the running for prizes include WGRZ Buffalo and WDSU New Orleans.

Speakers at the fourth annual Station Summit include tech pundit Shelly Palmer, brand specialist Simon Mainwaring and media trends spotter Stacey Lynn Schulman.