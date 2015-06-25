KCBS-KCAL News Director Diener Departing

Scott Diener, KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles VP and news director, is leaving the CBS-owned stations to pursue other opportunities. He’s been in that post since January 2010, following Steve Mauldin, the president and general manager of KCBS-KCAL, from KTVT-KTXA Dallas.

“Scott has been a terrific news director and, on a personal note, a good friend during our nine years together in Dallas and Los Angeles,” said Mauldin. “He should be proud of what he has accomplished here in Los Angeles during his time at CBS 2 and KCAL 9. We wish him the very best as he moves on to his next adventure and look forward to building on the success that he helped create.”

Diener is a Los Angeles native. His resume includes the assistant news director job at KTVT-KTXA and news director roles at KTVK Phoenix and WHAS Louisville.