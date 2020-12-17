KCBS-KCAL Lighting Director Danny McElroy Has Died

Danny McElroy (Image credit: CBS)

Danny McElroy, lighting director at CBS Television Stations-owned KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles, has died from complications related to COVID. He was 65.

McElroy has been the stations’ lighting director since 2009.

Before his time in Los Angeles, he worked for CBS in New York. McElroy also pitched in with design work for other stations in the CBS group, including those in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and Sacramento.

“I always considered Danny to be a model employee,” said Jay Howell, KCBS-KCAL president and general manager, in a memo to staffers. “He was great at his job, a supportive colleague and a genuinely kind soul.”

KCBS and KCAL staffers plan to gather and celebrate what Howell called McElroy’s “remarkable life” when it is safe to do so.