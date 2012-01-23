KCBS, KCAL Add Six Hours of Weekend A.M. News

CBS-owned KCBS and KCAL Los Angeles have added six hours of local weekend news.

KCBS debuted a Saturday 7-8 a.m. newscast Jan. 21, followed by an 8-10 entry from independent KCAL. On Sundays, KCBS now airs a 6-7 a.m. show, followed by KCAL's 7-9 a.m. news

The newscasts are anchored by Serene Branson and reporter/weathercaster Kaj Goldberg.

"We are pleased to kick off the new year by giving our viewers even more coverage they can count on," said Steve Mauldin, President and General Manager of KCBS and KCAL. "We view our expansion into weekend morning news as a tremendous growth opportunity for both stations, which now will produce 74 hours of regularly scheduled local news each week -- more news than any other outlet in Southern California."