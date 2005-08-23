KCAL Slates Local Emmy Special

KCAL-TV Los Angeles will air an hour special Sept. 10 on the 57th Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, which honors locally produced entertainment, news, public affairs, sports and children's programming.

The ceremony itself will take place 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood.

This year's show will be hosted by actors Mariette Hartley (Ride the High Country, Law & Order: SVU) and Fred Willard (Everybody Loves Raymond).

Leeza Gibbons will present game show host Bob Eubanks (The Newlywed Game) with the Governors Award, which honors “a lifetime of broadcasting achievement” in the Los Angeles market.

Jeff Androsky and Carol Sherman’s Icon Entertainment will again produce the show, with Suzan Jorgensen-Torgerson serving as executive producer. This year's ceremony also will be webcast live at http://www.emmys.tv/awards/2005la/2005lawebcast.php.

