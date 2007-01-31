KCAL To Offer Kobe in HD

Time Warner Cable and CBS Corp. station KCAL are launching a high-definition channel for viewers in Southern California. KCAL 9 HD debuts Feb. 2, showing the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Indiana Pacers.

All of KCAL’s remaining Lakers games will be produced in HD, as will all of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in 2007, beginning March 30.

KCAL 9 HD will be located on Channel 409 as part of Time Warner Cable’s basic hi-def service.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with Time Warner Cable to deliver pristine, high-definition broadcasts that will significantly add to the fans’ viewing experience,” says KCAL 9 President and General Manager Don Corsini.

In addition to the ballgames, KCAL 9 HD and sister station CBS 2 HD will begin producing high-definition news this spring, when the stations move into a new facility.