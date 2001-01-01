KCAL Focuses on Angenieux
Young Broadcasting's KCAL Los Angeles has purchased 14 HR Series lenses from Angenieux for use with its Sony BetaCam SX ENG cameras. The 15x8.3 HR ENG lenses feature precision-crafted glass with electron-beam coatings to ensure clarity and have a zoom range of F8.3mm to F125mm that can be extended to F16.6 to F250 with a standard 2X extender. The Angenieux lenses are fully compatible with 2/3-inch digital 16:9 format camera and have a 0.8x converter option for shooting in the 4:3 aspect ratio.
