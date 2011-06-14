KBOI Boise Grabs CW For Digital Channel

Fisher Communications' KBOI Boise will air CW programming on its digital channel starting no later than September 12. Fisher will also simulcast CW on its low power KYUU.

The current CW affiliate in DMA No. 113 is Journal's KNIN, which inked a deal with Fox last month to become an affiliate of that network starting Sept. 1. KBOI's new partnership takes the CW option off the table for Block Communications' KTRV Boise, which is parting ways with Fox.

"The CW Television Network is a terrific addition to our Boise CBS station and we are excited to expand our relationship with them," said Robert I. Dunlop, Fisher executive vice president operations. "We have had the pleasure of working closely with the team at The CW over the past year on a number of initiatives and we are delighted to be working with them in Boise, too."

In addition to airing The CW's primetime, KBOI's multicast channel will feature morning and late news, local programming like Entertainment TV, and first-run and off-network programming like The Daily Buzz.

"This fall we look forward to the return to television of Sarah Michelle Gellar starring in our new show Ringer as well as Kevin Williamson's supernatural thriller Secret Circle," said Russell Myerson, executive vice president of the CW Television Network. "We are delighted that Fisher and their team at KBOI-CW will be bringing our network to the viewers and advertisers of western Idaho."