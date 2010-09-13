KAZH Houston Goes From Spanish to English

Titan Broadcast Management's KAZH Houston will switch from Spanish-language programming to English Sept. 27. J. D. Huey has been named general manager of the station, starting today.

KAZH currently airs Vasallo Vision Network programming. It claimed $2.1 million in 2009, according to BIA/Kelsey, which is 0.5% of DMA No. 10's market revenue.

"There are an equal number of Spanish language and English stations in Houston," said Titan CEO Dan Sullivan. "However, the Houston English language television market revenues are [five times] the Spanish market revenues in Houston. With the same amount of competitors, we prefer to compete for the dollars in the bigger market."

Sullivan said the Houston TV market looks strong. "The prospects for the success of KAZH as an English language independent station are very promising," he said. "The availability of quality classic television programming was also a driving force in this decision to change format."

KAZH's new programming schedule will be announced next week.

Atlanta-based Titan Broadcast Management manages 13 stations.