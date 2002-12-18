Kazan, Madsen sign on for Lily
Lifetime Television has recruited stars of My Big Fat Greek Wedding and NBC drama
American Dreams to headline its latest original movie.
Actors Lainie Kazan and Virginia Madsen will star in Returning Lily,
the story of an accomplished working mother forced to re-examine her life after
the death of a close friend.
The movie is slated for a March premiere.
