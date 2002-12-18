Trending

Kazan, Madsen sign on for Lily

Lifetime Television has recruited stars of My Big Fat Greek Wedding and NBC drama
American Dreams to headline its latest original movie.

Actors Lainie Kazan and Virginia Madsen will star in Returning Lily,
the story of an accomplished working mother forced to re-examine her life after
the death of a close friend.

The movie is slated for a March premiere.