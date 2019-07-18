Kaylee Hartung Joins ABC News as Correspondent

Kaylee Hartung has joined ABC News as a correspondent. She’s based in New York. She comes from CNN, where she was a correspondent in Atlanta.

James Goldston, ABC News president, said in a note to staff, “She is a versatile and skilled journalist. Kaylee reported from the streets of Charlottesville when a white nationalist plowed through a crowd and killed Heather Heyer and returned a year later to interview her mother about the aftermath of the tragic events. She covered the developments of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race and the 2017 United States Senate special election in Alabama, interviewed the grieving survivors of the Parkland and Sutherland Springs shootings and reported on extreme weather events including Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and wildfires in Malibu and Paradise, CA.”

Prior to her time at CNN, Hartung was a reporter at ESPN. Before that, she was at CBS News, working in the Washington bureau as a producer, editor and photographer, and an associate producer for Face the Nation, then hosted by Bob Schieffer.

Goldston noted Hartung’s “former side job as a backup singer in Schieffer’s country music band.”