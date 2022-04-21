Kayla Gaskins Named National Correspondent For Sinclair’s Bureau in Washington, D.C.
By Jon Lafayette published
Former anchor worked at WAVY-TV, Norfolk, Va.
Sinclair Broadcast Group said that Kayla Gaskins will join its Washington, D.C., bureau as national correspondent.
Gaskins had been a weekend anchor at WAVY-TV, in Norfolk, Va., where she covered elections, court cases and the military.
“Kayla is a critical thinker with a passion for impactful storytelling and she will be a great addition to our team on Capitol Hill,” said Scott Livingston, senior VP of news for Sinclair.
Before WAVY, Gaskins was a fill-in anchor for WJHG-TV, Panama City Beach, Fla., and a production assistant for Fox Business Channel.
"I can't wait to get to Capitol Hill and hit the ground running. I am beyond excited to join Sinclair's amazing team of national correspondents, producers, and photojournalists in the DC bureau. This group produces excellent, innovative, quality journalism and I am looking forward to working in one of the most exciting news markets in the country," said Gaskins. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.