Kayla Gaskins Named National Correspondent For Sinclair’s Bureau in Washington, D.C.

Sinclair Broadcast Group said that Kayla Gaskins will join its Washington, D.C., bureau as national correspondent.

Gaskins had been a weekend anchor at WAVY-TV, in Norfolk, Va., where she covered elections, court cases and the military.

“Kayla is a critical thinker with a passion for impactful storytelling and she will be a great addition to our team on Capitol Hill,” said Scott Livingston, senior VP of news for Sinclair.

Before WAVY, Gaskins was a fill-in anchor for WJHG-TV, Panama City Beach, Fla., and a production assistant for Fox Business Channel.

"I can't wait to get to Capitol Hill and hit the ground running. I am beyond excited to join Sinclair's amazing team of national correspondents, producers, and photojournalists in the DC bureau. This group produces excellent, innovative, quality journalism and I am looking forward to working in one of the most exciting news markets in the country," said Gaskins. ■