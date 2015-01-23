Kayes Named WSET Roanoke GM

George Kayes, WSET Roanoke general sales manager, has been named general manager of the station, a Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate. From 2005 to 2006, he was local sales manager at WHAS Louisville before arriving at WSET.

"We are pleased to promote George to the general manager position," said Steve Marks, Sinclair co-COO. "In his previous position as general sales manager, he was successful in increasing market share and building local relationships."

From 2002 to 2005 Kayes was national sales manager and then local sales manager at Sinclair's WRLH Richmond.

"I am excited to take the next step in my career with Sinclair and WSET," he said. "WSET is a leader in Lynchburg and Central Virginia with exceptional talent at all levels. I look forward to continue working with the team and further the tradition of serving our viewers, our communities and our business partners."