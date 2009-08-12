Kauffman Named Engineering, Operations VP at KTTV and KCOP

Jim Kauffman has been named VP of engineering and operations for KTTV and KCOP Los Angeles. He will be charged with overseeing and managing the stations’ engineering operations and production facilities and will report to the duopoly’s VP/GM Kevin Hale.



Kauffman has spent 15 years in numerous roles at Fox Television Stations. He served for 12 years as VP of engineering and operations for KSAZ and KUTP Phoenix, two years in the same position at KTBC Austin, and a year leading the transition team for KDFI Dallas after it was purchased by FTS. He had worked as maintenance supervisor and the chief engineer for KDFI.



“Jim has been a great asset to the Fox owned-and-operated group over the past fifteen years,” said Hale. “We’re pleased to have someone with his level of expertise at our stations.”