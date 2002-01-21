Katz's syndie shopping list

For stations that need new off-network comedies next season, Katz Television

Group is telling clients to bet on one or more of four 'solid options' --

Dharma & Greg, That 70s Show, The Hughleys and Will

& Grace.

For 2003, three more off-network sitcoms will become available -- Malcolm

in the Middle, King of Queens and Becker.

For nontraditional affiliates (Fox, The WB Television Network, United

Paramount Network) Katz recommends Malcolm, which the rep described as

'well-written, well-acted and laugh-out-loud funny.'

For traditional affiliates, Katz programming director Jim Curtin said,

King of Queens was the top choice -- 'a welcome addition for stations

that have found success with Everybody Loves Raymond.'

Katz made the recommendations as part of its review of new syndication

offerings for clients going into the National Association of Television

Programming Executives convention

For stations in the market for new off-net hours, Katz said, 'CSI

[CSI: Crime Scene Investigation] should be a priority based on its

solid record of performance' on CBS.

In first-run talk, Katz gives a thumbs up to two new shows, Dr. Phil

and Beyond with James Van Praagh, who like John Edward, claims to commune

with the dead.

Katz gave three new game shows a positive nod: the syndicated versions of

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Weakest Link, as well as

Pyramid.

Katz programming vice president Ruth Leaycraft said NBC's decisions to pick

George Gray as host of the syndicated Link, as well as to make a

'somewhat kinder and easier' version of the show for syndication, have both been

well received.

As for Millionaire, she said, network primetime host Regis Philbin was

hands down the best choice to host the syndicated version of the show, as well,

although it was reported that Philbin turned down offers to take on the

syndication duties.

As for Pyramid, with host Donny Osmond, Leaycraft said the show was

likely to show up across a variety of time periods, 'but predominantly as the

lead-out game when paired with Millionaire or Link in early

fringe.'

In the magazine category, Katz said, the new Celebrity Justice has

some potential, particularly as a lead-in or lead-out from a local daytime

newscast.

Generally speaking, syndication may potentially benefit from a move Fox made

just last month to jettison the final hour of kids' programming its affiliates

had been airing on weekday afternoons.

'Programs that might have had question marks next to their futures may

survive as additional slots become available on the Fox affiliates,' Katz vice

president and director of programming Bill Carroll said.

Katz noted that after the first hour of Fox's weekday kids' block went away

last September, court and talk shows seemed to work better as replacement shows

than off-network fare did.