Katz Upped at C-SPAN

C-SPAN has tapped veteran Rachel Katz for the new position of manager of affiliate relations.

Katz will work with cable, virtual cable and online providers, as well as hotels and universities to boost distribution for the suite of nonprofit public service networks funded by cable companies.

Katz has been with the network for almost a decade, starting as a marketing rep for the C-SPAN Bus mobile community outreach program.

"A changing distribution environment requires C-SPAN to be continually energetic and creative with our affiliate partners," said Peter Kiley, C-SPAN VP of affiliate relations and communications. "Rachel brings a strong record of strategically building value for our affiliates through their support of C-SPAN's public service mission. She'll help us meet any challenge and capitalize on the best of the opportunities."