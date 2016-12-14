Fox News Names Lord to Human Resources Post

Kevin Lord has been named executive VP of human resources for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network and their digital outlets.

He assumes that post Jan. 16.

Most recently, Lord was senior VP and chief human resources officer for Tegna.

Before Tegna, Lord was executive VP of human resources for NBC News and before that with former NBC parent GE.

"Kevin is an extremely well-rounded executive who recognizes the essential role that Human Resources plays, having held high profile positions at major media companies and GE," said copresidents Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine. "His long and impressive track record in this arena will be a valuable addition to our management team and we look forward to him implementing key programs reflecting his core vision for employees.”