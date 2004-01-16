Katz Tells Stations to Expand News

Rep firm Katz Television Group is advising stations to expand news into new time periods to help make up for "shrinking returns" from syndicated shows. Early morning has become fertile ground, says Katz, now that Nielsen reports 5-6 a.m. ratings.

In addition, while "traditional wisdom" holds that lead-in programming is "critical" to the success of early fringe newscasts, Katz sees an increasing need to attract tune-ins rather than retaining lead-in viewers.

That and other advice came as part of their programming recommendations to stations, which is being presented to the NATPE convention in Las Vegas next week.