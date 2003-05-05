Katz joins NFL

Former ABC Sports president Howard Katz is switching teams and joining the

National Football League.

Katz is now chief operating officer for NFL Films, and he will manage its business

operations and its new New Jersey production facility.

He'll also work closely with NFL executive vice president of media Steve

Bornstein, his former ABC boss.

NFL Films creates more than 400 hours of NFL-related programming. It will be

a key programming supplier for the NFL's new cable network, slated to launch

this fall.