Katz Hires Ex-Turner Execs to Head Original Programming

Katz Networks hired David Hudson as executive VP of original programming as the company increases development and production for its roster of channels.

Hudson, who had been senior VP, late night and specials at TNT and TBS, will report to Jonathan Katz, CEO of Katz Networks, a division of the E.W. Scripps Co.

Hudson has hired Sophia Karteris Kelley, a 20-year Turner veteran, as senior VP of original programming.

Both are new positions.

“David is an extraordinarily talented and creative programming executive," said Katz, who was with Turner before starting Katz Networks. "As we continue to ramp up original content creation for all our networks and services, I’m thrilled to have him join our team and use his experience and skills to create a broad array of engaging and compelling content for consumers.”

In his dozen years at Turner, Hudson oversaw Conan and Lopez Tonight, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Christmas in Washington. Before Turner, Hudson was a producer on shows including Hard Copy, A Current Affair and HBO Entertainment News.

Kelley most recently was senior VP of programming at UPtv. Before that, Kelley headed up digital programming at TBS, TNT and TCM. She also developed series including Southern Living Presents, Home Plate and Homemakers.

“Sophia is a talented and seasoned creative pro. Her experience, ability to build organizations, create growth and manage day to day operations is an invaluable addition. I’m thrilled to have her join our expanding new team,” said Hudson.