Katz To Head Yahoo TV

Yahoo! Wednesday named David Katz to oversee the entertainment and sports divisions of the Yahoo! media group, reporting to group head Lloyd Braun.

In the role, Katz will oversee Yahoo!’s sports, entertainment, movie and TV divisions.

Katz joins Yahoo! from CBS, where he served as SVP of strategic planning and interactive ventures, managing CBS.com and CBS program sites, as well as overseeing online streaming video, including the development of online companion shows to Big Brother and Survivor.

CBS on Wednesday announced it would stream a 24-hour Webcast of its latest Big Brother incarnation.

Katz also was involved in bringing live, streaming video of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament to the Internet in 2003.

"David embodies all the characteristics we hoped to find for our leader in this important arena," said Braun in a statement. "He is strategic, creative, has an extensive deal-making background and has great relationships in the community."