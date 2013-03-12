Katz Exec Spiesman Joins Gray TV

Michael Spiesman has joined Gray Television as vice

president and director of national sales. He comes from the rep firm Katz's

Continental Television Sales outfit, where he was president. He spent nearly 30

years with Katz, which represents nearly all of the Gray stations on

advertising matters.





"Michael Spiesman is truly one of the leaders of the

television broadcast industry," said Hilton Howell, Gray CEO. "Gray

Television is fortunate that Michael has chosen to bring his immense sales

talents to work for the Gray stations. Because he has personally represented

many of our stations since the early 1980s, he already feels like a big part of

the Gray corporate family."





Spiesman joined Katz in 1982. In 1999, he was named

president of its Continental business unit, a title he held until 2012.





"After leaving Katz, I was humbled to have been

presented with many exciting opportunities at excellent organizations,"

said Spiesman. "Joining Gray Television, however, was an easy decision. I

spent much of my life promoting the value of national sales to stations and the

value of those market-leading stations of Gray to national advertisers. I am

thrilled that Gray Television recognizes the potential of all revenue streams

and we will prove that investment worthwhile."



