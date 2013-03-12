Katz Exec Spiesman Joins Gray TV
Michael Spiesman has joined Gray Television as vice
president and director of national sales. He comes from the rep firm Katz's
Continental Television Sales outfit, where he was president. He spent nearly 30
years with Katz, which represents nearly all of the Gray stations on
advertising matters.
"Michael Spiesman is truly one of the leaders of the
television broadcast industry," said Hilton Howell, Gray CEO. "Gray
Television is fortunate that Michael has chosen to bring his immense sales
talents to work for the Gray stations. Because he has personally represented
many of our stations since the early 1980s, he already feels like a big part of
the Gray corporate family."
Spiesman joined Katz in 1982. In 1999, he was named
president of its Continental business unit, a title he held until 2012.
"After leaving Katz, I was humbled to have been
presented with many exciting opportunities at excellent organizations,"
said Spiesman. "Joining Gray Television, however, was an easy decision. I
spent much of my life promoting the value of national sales to stations and the
value of those market-leading stations of Gray to national advertisers. I am
thrilled that Gray Television recognizes the potential of all revenue streams
and we will prove that investment worthwhile."
