Katz Communications' James Greenwald Dies at 90

Former Katz Communications chairman and CEO James Greenwald, part of the company since 1956, died Aug. 25 at the age of 90.



Greenwald had served as chairman emeritus of Katz since 1994 after heading the firm for nearly two decades. During his 42-year career with Katz, Greenwald held a range of positions including president and executive VP.



Greenwald was active in a number of larger broadcast industry organizations as well including the International Radio and Television Foundation and the National Association of Broadcasters.