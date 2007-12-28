KATV Passes Debates to KWBF; to Air College-Basketball Game

MyNetworkTV outlet KWBF Little Rock, Ark., will broadcast the Republican and Democratic debates Jan. 5.

The ABC News-sponsored debates were originally slated for Allbritton Communications station KATV, but the ABC affiliate was committed to airing a local college-basketball game it had previously scheduled. Equity Media Holdings-owned KWBF stepped in.

The debates are of particular interest to the Little Rock DMA, as candidates Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee both have significant ties to the market. The debates begin at 6 p.m. local time.

“KWBF is very excited to be able to provide the Democratic and Republican presidential candidate debates live to central Arkansas,” general manager Bill Maples said. “KATV was in an uncomfortable position and we are glad we could help.”

KWBF and Equity sister station KKYK, a Retro Television Network affiliate, frequently air ABC programming when KATV has prior programming commitments. KATV is the leading station in Little Rock, tallying a market-best $24.5 million in 2006.