KATV Little Rock Rolls At Murrows

KATV Little Rock, Ark., took home two Edward R. Murrow awards, the most of any station--for overall excellence in small-market television and documentary--as the Radio-Television News Directors Association handed out its top prizes for excellence in electronic journalism Monday.

WTAE Pittsburgh was recognized for overall excellence in large-market television.

For continuing coverage, WABC-TV New York won for large markets and KLAS-TV Las Vegas won for small.

For national investigative reporting, NPR won on the radio side and NBC's Dateline among TV networks.

For investigative reporting, KIRO-TV Seattle won for large-market stations, while WATE-TV Knoxville won for small markets.WHO Des Moines, Iowa was honored for feature reporting and videography, while WTHR Indianapolis won in news documentary and news series.

NBC News led the national news outlets, with four awards, but CBS News won for overall excellence, one of its two wins. ABC News’ World News Tonight was also a winner and ABC News Radio took three awards, including overall excellence in radio news.

Among cable networks, MTV News won in the news documentary spaces, while ESPN was recognized for feature reporting and CNN for writing.

The awards will be presented at the RTNDA Awards Dinner on October 17, 2005, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York. RTNDA has been awarding Murrows, named after the former CBS reporter and news executive, since 1971.

The full list follows:

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Radio Network

CBS Radio News

Ronald Reagan

Radio Large Market

KSL-AM, Salt Lake City, UT

Lori Hacking

Radio Small Market

WSLU-FM, Canton, NY

The Iraq War

TV Network

CBS News: The Early Show

Beslan Hostage Tragedy: Elizabeth Palmer

TV Large Market

WABC-TV, New York, NY

Profit Over Safety

TV Small Market

KLAS-TV, Las Vegas, NV

Voter Registration Fraud

FEATURE REPORTING

Radio Network

CBS Radio News

Clarinet Cabbie

Radio Large Market

WBAL-AM, Baltimore, MD

Sounds of the Cicadas

Radio Small Market

WMSI-FM/WQJQ-FM, Jackson, MS

Forgotten Soldiers

TV Network

ESPN

ESPN SportsCenter--John Mackey

TV Large Market

KOMO-TV, Seattle, WA

Long Journey Home

TV Small Market

WHO-TV, Des Moines, IA

Perfect Harmony

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

Radio Network

National Public Radio

Immigrant Detainees Allege Abuse

Radio Large Market

KFYI-AM, Phoenix, AZ

Conflict of Interest

Radio Small Market

KNAU-FM, Flagstaff, AZ

Trouble at the Grand Canyon

TV Network

Dateline NBC/ NBC News

A Pattern of Suspicion

TV Large Market

KIRO-TV, Seattle, WA

Close Proximity

TV Small Market

WATE-TV, Knoxville, TN

Playing the Ponies

NEWS DOCUMENTARY

Radio Network

This American Life/Chicago Public Radio

I'm from the private sector and I'm here to help: Private contractors in Iraq

Radio Large Market

KUOW-FM, Seattle, WA

"Taming the Snake" by Patricia Murphy

Radio Small Market

WFCR-FM, Amherst, MA

The Wild Child: Coping with a Bipolar Youth

TV Network

MTV News

True Life: I'm Living in Iraq

TV Large Market

WTHR-TV, Indianapolis, IN

To Hell and Back

TV Small Market

KATV, Little Rock, AR

396 Days

NEWS SERIES

Radio Network

Youth Radio

Reflections on Return from War: Youth Voices

Radio Large Market

WFUV-FM, Bronx, NY

Subculture

Radio Small Market

KOSU-FM, Stillwater, OK

Tar Creek: Oklahoma's Eyesore

TV Network

NBC Nightly News

The Predator and Hunt for Bin Laden

TV Large Market

WTHR-TV, Indianapolis, IN

Out of the Fire

TV Small Market

WTLV-TV, Jacksonville, FL

The Girl Born Without A Face

NEWSCAST

Radio Network

CBS Radio News

CBS World News Roundup

Radio Large Market

KIRO-AM, Seattle, WA

PM Drive: Day of the Oil Spill

Radio Small Market

VOCM Radio, St. Johns, Newfoundland

VOCM News

TV Network

ABC News

ABC News: World News Tonight

TV Large Market

KTVU-TV, Oakland, CA

Hikers Rescued

TV Small Market

WNEP-TV, Wilkes-Barre, PA

Newswatch 16 at 6:00pm

OVERALL EXCELLENCE

Radio Network

ABC News Radio



Radio Large Market

KCBS-AM, San Francisco, CA



Radio Small Market

WHBY-AM, Appleton, WI



TV Network

CBS News



TV Large Market

WTAE-TV, Pittsburgh, PA



TV Small Market

KATV, Little Rock, AR



SPORTS REPORTING

Radio Network

CBS Radio News

Red Sox

Radio Large Market

WFAE-FM, Charlotte, NC

Learning to Fence

Radio Small Market

WGLT-FM, Normal, IL

Skateboard Freedom

TV Network

NBC News Today

39- Year-Old College Football Player

TV Large Market

WJW-TV, Cleveland, OH

Toughman

TV Small Market

WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, TN

Dave's Diamond Darlings

SPOT NEWS COVERAGE

Radio Network

ABC News Radio

ABC News: Tsunami Disaster

Radio Large Market

KTRH-AM, Houston, TX

Plant Explosion

Radio Small Market

KFDI-FM/KFTI-AM, Wichita, KS

Mulvane Tornado

TV Network

CTV Television Inc.

Hostage

TV Large Market

WTTG-TV, Washington, DC

Bank Robbery

TV Small Market

KTVB-TV, Boise, ID

Officer Down

USE OF SOUND

Radio Network

ABC News Radio

ABC News: Fallujah: Anatomy of an Attack

Radio Large Market

KIRO-AM, Seattle, WA

Dock Dogs

Radio Small Market

WMSI-FM/WQJQ-FM, Jackson, MS

A Visit to Ground Zero

VIDEOGRAPHY

TV Network

Dateline NBC/ NBC News

Desperate Days in Blue John Canyon

TV Large Market

KPHO-TV, Phoenix, AZ

Cage Fighter

TV Small Market

WHO-TV, Des Moines, IA

Perfect Harmony

WEBSITE

Radio Large Market

KSL-AM, Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Radio Small Market

New Hampshire Public Radio (WEVO-FM), Concord, NH

nhpr.org

TV Network

NOW with Bill Moyers

www.pbs.org/now/

TV Large Market

WCAU-TV, Philadelphia, PA

nbc10.com/videovault

TV Small Market

News 10 Now, Syracuse, NY

news10now.com

WEBSITE-NON-BROADCAST AFFILIATED

Large Market

Washington Post

washingtonpost.com

Small Market

Center for Public Integrity

publicintegrity.org/pns

WRITING

Radio Network

CBS Radio News

Dave Ross

Radio Large Market

KGO-AM, San Francisco, CA

Cole's Story

Radio Small Market

WATD-FM, Marshfield, MA

Stories by Edward Perry

TV Network

CNN

Candy Crowley - 2004 Presidential Election

TV Large Market

KARE-TV, Minneapolis, MN

Thiede Compilation

