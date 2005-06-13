KATV Little Rock Rolls At Murrows
KATV Little Rock, Ark., took home two Edward R. Murrow awards, the most of any station--for overall excellence in small-market television and documentary--as the Radio-Television News Directors Association handed out its top prizes for excellence in electronic journalism Monday.
WTAE Pittsburgh was recognized for overall excellence in large-market television.
For continuing coverage, WABC-TV New York won for large markets and KLAS-TV Las Vegas won for small.
For national investigative reporting, NPR won on the radio side and NBC's Dateline among TV networks.
For investigative reporting, KIRO-TV Seattle won for large-market stations, while WATE-TV Knoxville won for small markets.WHO Des Moines, Iowa was honored for feature reporting and videography, while WTHR Indianapolis won in news documentary and news series.
NBC News led the national news outlets, with four awards, but CBS News won for overall excellence, one of its two wins. ABC News’ World News Tonight was also a winner and ABC News Radio took three awards, including overall excellence in radio news.
Among cable networks, MTV News won in the news documentary spaces, while ESPN was recognized for feature reporting and CNN for writing.
The awards will be presented at the RTNDA Awards Dinner on October 17, 2005, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York. RTNDA has been awarding Murrows, named after the former CBS reporter and news executive, since 1971.
The full list follows:
CONTINUING COVERAGE
Radio Network
CBS Radio News
Ronald Reagan
Radio Large Market
KSL-AM, Salt Lake City, UT
Lori Hacking
Radio Small Market
WSLU-FM, Canton, NY
The Iraq War
TV Network
CBS News: The Early Show
Beslan Hostage Tragedy: Elizabeth Palmer
TV Large Market
WABC-TV, New York, NY
Profit Over Safety
TV Small Market
KLAS-TV, Las Vegas, NV
Voter Registration Fraud
FEATURE REPORTING
Radio Network
CBS Radio News
Clarinet Cabbie
Radio Large Market
WBAL-AM, Baltimore, MD
Sounds of the Cicadas
Radio Small Market
WMSI-FM/WQJQ-FM, Jackson, MS
Forgotten Soldiers
TV Network
ESPN
ESPN SportsCenter--John Mackey
TV Large Market
KOMO-TV, Seattle, WA
Long Journey Home
TV Small Market
WHO-TV, Des Moines, IA
Perfect Harmony
INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING
Radio Network
National Public Radio
Immigrant Detainees Allege Abuse
Radio Large Market
KFYI-AM, Phoenix, AZ
Conflict of Interest
Radio Small Market
KNAU-FM, Flagstaff, AZ
Trouble at the Grand Canyon
TV Network
Dateline NBC/ NBC News
A Pattern of Suspicion
TV Large Market
KIRO-TV, Seattle, WA
Close Proximity
TV Small Market
WATE-TV, Knoxville, TN
Playing the Ponies
NEWS DOCUMENTARY
Radio Network
This American Life/Chicago Public Radio
I'm from the private sector and I'm here to help: Private contractors in Iraq
Radio Large Market
KUOW-FM, Seattle, WA
"Taming the Snake" by Patricia Murphy
Radio Small Market
WFCR-FM, Amherst, MA
The Wild Child: Coping with a Bipolar Youth
TV Network
MTV News
True Life: I'm Living in Iraq
TV Large Market
WTHR-TV, Indianapolis, IN
To Hell and Back
TV Small Market
KATV, Little Rock, AR
396 Days
NEWS SERIES
Radio Network
Youth Radio
Reflections on Return from War: Youth Voices
Radio Large Market
WFUV-FM, Bronx, NY
Subculture
Radio Small Market
KOSU-FM, Stillwater, OK
Tar Creek: Oklahoma's Eyesore
TV Network
NBC Nightly News
The Predator and Hunt for Bin Laden
TV Large Market
WTHR-TV, Indianapolis, IN
Out of the Fire
TV Small Market
WTLV-TV, Jacksonville, FL
The Girl Born Without A Face
NEWSCAST
Radio Network
CBS Radio News
CBS World News Roundup
Radio Large Market
KIRO-AM, Seattle, WA
PM Drive: Day of the Oil Spill
Radio Small Market
VOCM Radio, St. Johns, Newfoundland
VOCM News
TV Network
ABC News
ABC News: World News Tonight
TV Large Market
KTVU-TV, Oakland, CA
Hikers Rescued
TV Small Market
WNEP-TV, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Newswatch 16 at 6:00pm
OVERALL EXCELLENCE
Radio Network
ABC News Radio
Radio Large Market
KCBS-AM, San Francisco, CA
Radio Small Market
WHBY-AM, Appleton, WI
TV Network
CBS News
TV Large Market
WTAE-TV, Pittsburgh, PA
TV Small Market
KATV, Little Rock, AR
SPORTS REPORTING
Radio Network
CBS Radio News
Red Sox
Radio Large Market
WFAE-FM, Charlotte, NC
Learning to Fence
Radio Small Market
WGLT-FM, Normal, IL
Skateboard Freedom
TV Network
NBC News Today
39- Year-Old College Football Player
TV Large Market
WJW-TV, Cleveland, OH
Toughman
TV Small Market
WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, TN
Dave's Diamond Darlings
SPOT NEWS COVERAGE
Radio Network
ABC News Radio
ABC News: Tsunami Disaster
Radio Large Market
KTRH-AM, Houston, TX
Plant Explosion
Radio Small Market
KFDI-FM/KFTI-AM, Wichita, KS
Mulvane Tornado
TV Network
CTV Television Inc.
Hostage
TV Large Market
WTTG-TV, Washington, DC
Bank Robbery
TV Small Market
KTVB-TV, Boise, ID
Officer Down
USE OF SOUND
Radio Network
ABC News Radio
ABC News: Fallujah: Anatomy of an Attack
Radio Large Market
KIRO-AM, Seattle, WA
Dock Dogs
Radio Small Market
WMSI-FM/WQJQ-FM, Jackson, MS
A Visit to Ground Zero
VIDEOGRAPHY
TV Network
Dateline NBC/ NBC News
Desperate Days in Blue John Canyon
TV Large Market
KPHO-TV, Phoenix, AZ
Cage Fighter
TV Small Market
WHO-TV, Des Moines, IA
Perfect Harmony
WEBSITE
Radio Large Market
KSL-AM, Salt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
Radio Small Market
New Hampshire Public Radio (WEVO-FM), Concord, NH
nhpr.org
TV Network
NOW with Bill Moyers
www.pbs.org/now/
TV Large Market
WCAU-TV, Philadelphia, PA
nbc10.com/videovault
TV Small Market
News 10 Now, Syracuse, NY
news10now.com
WEBSITE-NON-BROADCAST AFFILIATED
Large Market
Washington Post
washingtonpost.com
Small Market
Center for Public Integrity
publicintegrity.org/pns
WRITING
Radio Network
CBS Radio News
Dave Ross
Radio Large Market
KGO-AM, San Francisco, CA
Cole's Story
Radio Small Market
WATD-FM, Marshfield, MA
Stories by Edward Perry
TV Network
CNN
Candy Crowley - 2004 Presidential Election
TV Large Market
KARE-TV, Minneapolis, MN
Thiede Compilation
