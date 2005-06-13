Trending

KATV Little Rock Rolls At Murrows

By

KATV Little Rock, Ark., took home two Edward R. Murrow awards, the most of any station--for overall excellence in small-market television and documentary--as the Radio-Television News Directors Association handed out its top prizes for excellence in electronic journalism Monday.

WTAE Pittsburgh was recognized for overall excellence in large-market television.

For continuing coverage, WABC-TV New York won for large markets and KLAS-TV Las Vegas won for small.

For national investigative reporting, NPR won on the radio side and NBC's Dateline among TV networks.

For investigative reporting, KIRO-TV Seattle won for large-market stations, while WATE-TV Knoxville won for small markets.WHO Des Moines, Iowa was honored for feature reporting and videography, while WTHR Indianapolis won in news documentary and news series.

NBC News led the national news outlets, with four awards, but CBS News won for overall excellence, one of its two wins. ABC News’ World News Tonight was also a winner and ABC News Radio took three awards, including overall excellence in radio news.

Among cable networks, MTV News won in the news documentary spaces, while ESPN was recognized for feature reporting and CNN for writing.

The awards will be presented at the RTNDA Awards Dinner on October 17, 2005, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York. RTNDA has been awarding Murrows, named after the former CBS reporter and news executive, since 1971.

The full list follows:

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Radio Network
CBS Radio News
Ronald Reagan

Radio Large Market
KSL-AM, Salt Lake City, UT
Lori Hacking

Radio Small Market
WSLU-FM, Canton, NY
The Iraq War

TV Network
CBS News: The Early Show
Beslan Hostage Tragedy: Elizabeth Palmer

TV Large Market
WABC-TV, New York, NY
Profit Over Safety

TV Small Market
KLAS-TV, Las Vegas, NV
Voter Registration Fraud

FEATURE REPORTING

Radio Network
CBS Radio News
Clarinet Cabbie

Radio Large Market
WBAL-AM, Baltimore, MD
Sounds of the Cicadas

Radio Small Market
WMSI-FM/WQJQ-FM, Jackson, MS
Forgotten Soldiers

TV Network
ESPN
ESPN SportsCenter--John Mackey

TV Large Market
KOMO-TV, Seattle, WA
Long Journey Home

TV Small Market
WHO-TV, Des Moines, IA
Perfect Harmony

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

Radio Network
National Public Radio
Immigrant Detainees Allege Abuse

Radio Large Market
KFYI-AM, Phoenix, AZ
Conflict of Interest

Radio Small Market
KNAU-FM, Flagstaff, AZ
Trouble at the Grand Canyon

TV Network
Dateline NBC/ NBC News
A Pattern of Suspicion

TV Large Market
KIRO-TV, Seattle, WA
Close Proximity

TV Small Market
WATE-TV, Knoxville, TN
Playing the Ponies

NEWS DOCUMENTARY

Radio Network
This American Life/Chicago Public Radio
I'm from the private sector and I'm here to help: Private contractors in Iraq

Radio Large Market
KUOW-FM, Seattle, WA
"Taming the Snake" by Patricia Murphy

Radio Small Market
WFCR-FM, Amherst, MA
The Wild Child: Coping with a Bipolar Youth

TV Network
MTV News
True Life: I'm Living in Iraq

TV Large Market
WTHR-TV, Indianapolis, IN
To Hell and Back

TV Small Market
KATV, Little Rock, AR
396 Days

NEWS SERIES

Radio Network
Youth Radio
Reflections on Return from War: Youth Voices

Radio Large Market
WFUV-FM, Bronx, NY
Subculture

Radio Small Market
KOSU-FM, Stillwater, OK
Tar Creek: Oklahoma's Eyesore

TV Network
NBC Nightly News
The Predator and Hunt for Bin Laden

TV Large Market
WTHR-TV, Indianapolis, IN
Out of the Fire

TV Small Market
WTLV-TV, Jacksonville, FL
The Girl Born Without A Face

NEWSCAST

Radio Network
CBS Radio News
CBS World News Roundup

Radio Large Market
KIRO-AM, Seattle, WA
PM Drive: Day of the Oil Spill

Radio Small Market
VOCM Radio, St. Johns, Newfoundland
VOCM News

TV Network
ABC News
ABC News: World News Tonight

TV Large Market
KTVU-TV, Oakland, CA
Hikers Rescued

TV Small Market
WNEP-TV, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Newswatch 16 at 6:00pm

OVERALL EXCELLENCE

Radio Network
ABC News Radio


Radio Large Market
KCBS-AM, San Francisco, CA


Radio Small Market
WHBY-AM, Appleton, WI


TV Network
CBS News


TV Large Market
WTAE-TV, Pittsburgh, PA


TV Small Market
KATV, Little Rock, AR


SPORTS REPORTING

Radio Network
CBS Radio News
Red Sox

Radio Large Market
WFAE-FM, Charlotte, NC
Learning to Fence

Radio Small Market
WGLT-FM, Normal, IL
Skateboard Freedom

TV Network
NBC News Today
39- Year-Old College Football Player

TV Large Market
WJW-TV, Cleveland, OH
Toughman

TV Small Market
WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, TN
Dave's Diamond Darlings

SPOT NEWS COVERAGE

Radio Network
ABC News Radio
ABC News: Tsunami Disaster

Radio Large Market
KTRH-AM, Houston, TX
Plant Explosion

Radio Small Market
KFDI-FM/KFTI-AM, Wichita, KS
Mulvane Tornado

TV Network
CTV Television Inc.
Hostage

TV Large Market
WTTG-TV, Washington, DC
Bank Robbery

TV Small Market
KTVB-TV, Boise, ID
Officer Down

USE OF SOUND

Radio Network
ABC News Radio
ABC News: Fallujah: Anatomy of an Attack

Radio Large Market
KIRO-AM, Seattle, WA
Dock Dogs

Radio Small Market
WMSI-FM/WQJQ-FM, Jackson, MS
A Visit to Ground Zero

VIDEOGRAPHY

TV Network
Dateline NBC/ NBC News
Desperate Days in Blue John Canyon

TV Large Market
KPHO-TV, Phoenix, AZ
Cage Fighter

TV Small Market
WHO-TV, Des Moines, IA
Perfect Harmony

WEBSITE

Radio Large Market
KSL-AM, Salt Lake City, UT
ksl.com

Radio Small Market
New Hampshire Public Radio (WEVO-FM), Concord, NH
nhpr.org

TV Network
NOW with Bill Moyers
www.pbs.org/now/

TV Large Market
WCAU-TV, Philadelphia, PA
nbc10.com/videovault

TV Small Market
News 10 Now, Syracuse, NY
news10now.com

WEBSITE-NON-BROADCAST AFFILIATED

Large Market
Washington Post
washingtonpost.com

Small Market
Center for Public Integrity
publicintegrity.org/pns

WRITING

Radio Network
CBS Radio News
Dave Ross

Radio Large Market
KGO-AM, San Francisco, CA
Cole's Story

Radio Small Market
WATD-FM, Marshfield, MA
Stories by Edward Perry

TV Network
CNN
Candy Crowley - 2004 Presidential Election

TV Large Market
KARE-TV, Minneapolis, MN
Thiede Compilation