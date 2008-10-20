KATV Anchor Suffers ‘Life-Threatening’ Beating

KATV Little Rock morning anchor Anne Pressly suffered “life-threatening wounds” during an attack in her home early this morning, reports KATV.com. Pressly is 26.

A spokesperson at KATV said Pressly, who was beaten, was in intensive care.





According to the KATV.com report, Pressly’s mother gives her a daily wakeup call. When she didn’t answer this morning, Pressly’s mother stopped by around 4:30 a.m. and found her unresponsive in bed, bleeding from “severe wounds,” according to the Little Rock Police.

Police said there were no suspects at the time. Pressly’s purse was taken from her home.

Pressly anchors KATV’s 5 a.m. news. According to her staff bio, she’s interviewed the likes of President Bill Clinton, Vice President Dick Cheney, and poet Maya Angelou. She’s held a range of producer and reporter posts at the station.

KATV is a strong ABC affiliate in the #57 DMA. It is owned by Allbritton.